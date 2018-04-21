Share:

LAHORE - The death anniversary of the Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal will be observed across the country on Saturday (today).

The day will dawn with special prayers for the poet.

Activist and stamp designer Jimmy Engineer in his message on Allama Iqbal death anniversary said “Javid Namah” a Persian poetic collection of great poet and thinker Allama Mohammad Iqbal, as one of his major artistic achievements .

Jimmy Engineer also said that historical series of huge Pakistan Movement paintings have also given him immense fame , reputation and appreciation within Pakistan as well as around the world and he is genuinely proud of his these major artistic achievements.

He said that he had completed huge 10x15 feet sized mural on Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s Persian poetic collection “Javid Namah” on a wall of bungalow of Dr Javid Iqbal , located on Main Boulevard in Gulberg, Lahore. He had started working on the mural in 1981 and completed in one year in 1982.

Giving the background to his this artistic achievement, Jimmy Engineer said that Allama Mohammad Iqbal in one of his numerous letters to his son Javid Iqbal had written that in the first instance, no artist will ever be able to transform “Javid Namah” in colours on the canvas or as a mural and if at all anyone accomplished this task then he will attain international fame and reputation.