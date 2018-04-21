Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN-Awami Muslim League (AML) President Sheikh Rasheed announced that his party will make alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the upcoming general elections.

Addressing a press conference at District Press Club Rahim Yar Khan on Friday, he said said that the danger of unconstitutional steps and adventurers would exist in the political system till the elimination of corrupt politicians. He said that the people should vote for the candidates of Imran Khan because there is no real leader except Khan. Sheikh criticised the government for unavailability of drinking water in the country and people were dying with Hepatitis in Southern Punjab.

He said that the politicians were talking about Southern Punjab but he was highlighting the issue since his student life. He said that monopoly of Punjab should be stopped. He further said that if the house of a judge was gun attacked twice a day, how a poor person's house could be safe in the country.

He said that they hanged the DC Gujranwala with fan and claiming good governance in the country. All the religious parliamentarians cast their vote against Khatam-e-Nabuwwat issue except him and Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman praised him for it, he said.

Later, he addressed a public gathering at Abbasia Sports Complex. Sheikh Rasheed said that Punjab should be divided in four provinces because only upper Punjab enjoyed the whole budget. He said that he would continue to come at south Punjab for awareness of the people. He promised that his future politics is for the poor people of Pakistan.

He said that Nawaz Sharif and his companions looted the national wealth. He said that they would be held accountable after his party comes to power.

Awami Raaj Party President Jamshed Dasti also joined him at the gathering. Dasti said that Nawaz Sharif was a close friend of Indian Prime minster Modi. He said that Nawaz's agenda was anti-Pakistan. He said that corrupt government officers obeyed illegal orders of Nawaz Sharif and demanded their accountability.

AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed addressing a public gathering at Sports Stadium.–Online