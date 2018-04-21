Share:

The Lahore High Court on Friday directed Anti-Corruption Establishment to conduct fair and impartial inquiry against an officer of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) and bring evidence, if any, on record against him. Syeda Aqeela Batool, who is an XEN with Wasa, moved the petition submitting that she had not been nominated in the complaint but a five-member investigation team of the ACE had recommended judicial action against 18 officials including the petitioner. She said later in revised inquiry, the judicial action was dropped against three XENs including her but departmental inquiry was ordered against them. The petitioner said she was found innocent in two consecutive departmental inquiries and now on the same facts she was being summoned by the ACE. She prayed to the court to set aside the inquiry launched by the ACE and restrained the investigating officer concerned from extending harassment to the petitioner. After hearing the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad issued notice to the ACE for April 26, with directives to the investigating officer to conduct fair and impartial inquiry and bring on record all evidence against the petitioner, if any, and proceed with the matter strictly in accordance with law. –Staff Reporter