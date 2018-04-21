Share:

Beijing - At the time of the fifth anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, China’s Guangming Daily, and All Pakistan Newspapers Association (APNS) held the China & Pakistan Media Forum in Beijing, China. The theme of the forum was “Belt & Road Initiative and the Building of a Community with a Shared Future for China and Pakistan.”

Mr Zhang Zheng, Editor-in-Chief of Guangming Daily; Mr. Shen Weixing, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Guangming Daily along with Mr. Han Gangming, Deputy Director of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the CPPCC and Zhang Ye, Director of State Council Information Office amongst others were some notable speakers from China. While, Kazi Asad Abid, Senior Vice President of APNS, Dr. Tanvir A. Tahir, Executive Director of APNS, Mr. Ghulam Akbar, Mr. Ashfaq Gondal, represented Pakistan.

Ms Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Ambassador of Pakistan to China also delivered a keynote address encouraging the positive step of media cooperation between China and Pakistan.

The China & Pakistan Media Forum is established to serve as a platform for the media from China and Pakistan to cover and discuss topics of interest to the audiences from both countries. At the end of the event, a Declaration was signed for mutual cooperation to make comprehensive, truthful, accurate, objective and fair news reporting that will play a constructive role in promoting mutual understanding and trust in the process of communication and interaction between people of the two countries.

According to the Declaration, the China & Pakistan Media Forum would deepen mutual understanding, expand consensus, enhance cooperation and achieve win-win progress between the mainstream media in China and Pakistan. Strengthening the communication and cooperation between the media from China and Pakistan is an essential way to bring the people of both countries closer to each other. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is an important project under the Belt & Road framework, which requires full understanding of the people from both countries. The media of China and Pakistan share a social responsibility in this regard and need to portray the positive and true image of the development process through CPEC.

This could be achieved through the promotion of dialogues, personnel exchanges, sharing of information and technology as well as human resources in areas where the other country needs support. The Forum would ensure fruitful results by ensuring the media cooperation between China and Pakistan remains relevant and vibrant.

Other notable speakers included Major General (rtd) Masroor Ahmed, Mr. Fu Zimei, Director of the Foreign Exchange and Cooperation Department of People’s Daily, Mr. Yao Wen, Counselor of the Asian Department of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of PRC, Mr. Tian Fan, Deputy Director of the International Department of Xinhua News Agency; Ding Shi, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Economic Daily and Mr. Gao Anming, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of China Daily.