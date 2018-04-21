Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Friday sought arguments from Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s counsel to argue on the point if newspaper cuttings can be accepted as evidence in Model Town killings case.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the order on petition challenging decision of a trial court wherein former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah and others were excluded from the trial.

On Thursday, the bench had directed the Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s lawyer to come up with the evidence, which he claimed was sufficient for the trial court to summon 12 respondents including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab law minister Rana Sana Ullah in Model Town killings case.

Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem were the other members of the bench.

As the hearing commenced Advocate Rai Bashir Ahmad, the counsel of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), presented the material as evidence which his client had been claiming was enough for the trial court to summon 12 political leaders including Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and others in Model Town killings case. The bench objected to the validity of evidence and directed the counsel to present verified evidence.

The bench observed that they wanted to hear the cases even on Saturday, saying that no one would have any problem. On it, the PAT’s counsel pleaded the bench that for the personal reasons, he could not appear before the bench on Saturday. He further pleaded that the proceedings should be adjourned till Monday. The bench accepted the plea and adjourned the proceedings till Monday. The bench made it clear that they would hear the matter till 5 pm on Monday.

Previously, Advocate Azhar Siddique, who was representing the PAT, said that the trial court ignored the facts and excluded the political leaders who had been mentioned in the private complaint of his client. The counsel said that they could not submit the evidence at that time as it was collected atsome later stage. The judge asked him that how the evidence could be examined at this stage of the case. The court directed the counsel to submit complete record and evidence which he thought was ignored by the trial court.

Opposing the petition, Prosecutor Genera Punjab Ehtisham Qadir said that the ATC had already indicted the accused and had also recorded the evidence in the case. He implored the bench to dismiss the appeal of the PAT. On last Saturday, Chief Justice of Pakistan took suo motu notice of delay in dispensation of justice to the victim families of Model Town killings’ case and directed the high court to decide all the relevant appeals and petitions within two weeks. At least 14 people died and 85 others got injured when clash erupted between police and the PAT workers over the issue of barriers lying outside Minhajul Quran Secretariat in June 2014.