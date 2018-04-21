Share:

islamabad-Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) enforcement teams conducted an anti encroachment operation against illegal bus stands at Faizabad in the presence of District Administration, Rangers and Islamabad Police.

Following the directions of the Islamabad High Court, the teams of Enforcement Directorate and Environment jointly conducted an operation and demolished Muree Hill’s bus stand completely from the green belt and confiscated six trucks laden with goods.

Meanwhile two illegal bus stands including Islamabad travels and Shujah travels were sealed.