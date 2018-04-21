Share:

BEIJING - China has rejected the recently uttered remarks of Indian Prime Minister Narindra Modi against Pakistan on the issue of counter-terrorism.

Responding to the Modi’s reported statement, a Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Hua Chunying said that terrorism is a common enemy, and needed to be tackled collectively.

China has been appreciating Pakistan’s sacrifices on this account. She stressed that the international community should strengthen cooperation and work together to deal with this menace.

Reiterating China’s firm support to Islamabad on counter-terrorism, Hua Chunying hoped that the international community will actively support Pakistan on the issue of terrorism. Meanwhile, Chinese ambassador in Islamabad, Yao Jing, said they have no security problem in Pakistan. “We have no security concern,” he remarked.

In his interaction with the local media, he said that the armed forces of Pakistan and other law enforcement agencies are providing necessary security to the thousands of Chinese workers, engaged in CPEC’s related projects. He noted that in the recent years, there has been substantial improvement in the security situation in Pakistan and they are satisfied with it.