islamabad-The committee formed to solve the Quaid-i-Azam University’s administrative crisis has failed in reaching any conclusion, while the institution is being run on an ad-hoc basis though it has its own Vice Chancellor (VC) said an official on Friday.

The official said that the committee was given ten days to hear the allegations against Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Javed Ashraf and decide the matter but around twenty days passed yet it has not reached any conclusion.

According to the official, Academic Staff Association (ASA) has still not given any solid evidence in the time duration however, it is pressurizing the committee and the university administration to bring the documents of allegations that they have levelled on the VC.

“ASA accused VC of financial embezzlement but asked the committee to give its evidence,” said the official.

The official also said that the committee head instead of expediting the process towards its conclusion is lingering the matter and left the university matters to run on an ad-hoc basis.

“The VC’s leave is being extended repeatedly while numbers of administrative matters are being delayed because of non-availability of a permanent VC,” said the official.

The 12 member committee is being headed by Ministry of Federal Education’s Joint Education Advisor (JEA) Dr Rafique Tahir, a representative of Higher Education Commission (HEC), and 5 members each from the sides of ASA and VC.

The official said that above six meetings have been held till now and the next one is expected in the upcoming week, but ASA and Committee head is more lenient for consuming time instead of solving the issue.

“The relaxation in proving the allegations against VC Javed Ashraf is favouring ASA which already had demanded ousting the VC by force,” said the official.

The official added that till now ASA has not found any grounds to remove the VC from his post and committee’s delaying process is benefiting their stance.

The official added that JEA who is also busy in number of assignments including conducting interviews for next chairperson Higher Education Commission (HEC) is showing less interest and extending the ‘deadlines’ only.

“For the last three days no meeting and discussion on the matter has been conducted, except to arrange more evidences,” the official said.

The official said that already the advertisement for the new VC was given before time and now the leave of the VC is being extended again and again.

The current VC’s tenure will end in the month of October this year. The official said that now once again the committee head has given five more days to discuss the allegations on evidences.

“Committee is depending on lingering the issue, both sides have been given time but not heading towards decision,” the official added. The Nation contacted VC Prof. Javed Ashraf however he restricted himself to comment on the issue as was not allowed to talk to media according to terms agreed by ASA and VC camp.

JEA Prof Dr Rafique Tahir was contacted repeatedly and sent queries in text but he didn’t respond till filing of the story.