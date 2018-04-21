Share:

In the wake of somewhat tense relations, there is certainly and surely need for cooperation between Washington and Islamabad and both the countries have a lot to gain by working together.

This has in a quite realistic and appreciable manner has been stated by Deputy Assistant to the US President on South and Central Asia Lisa Curtis while speaking as the guest of honour at a ceremony held at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington to celebrate 78th Pakistan Day.

According to the reports, she availed the opportunity to congratulate the people of Pakistan as well as Pakistani Americans on the national day and said US and Pakistan have a long history of working together, while there have been challenges to the relationship the two countries have a lot to gain by working together by working with each other in close cooperation.

Pakistan Ambassador Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry on the occasion said the two countries enjoy historic and long-standing ties that have seen many ups and downs over the years but still have resilient, expressed the hope both US and Pakistan will work together to attain common objectives and thus secure shared interests.

Pakistan and USA are the old allies , never had ideal friendly relations which have lately been very bitter and tense following the induction of President Donald Trump in the White House in Washington, Americans are now trying to keep a balance somehow following Islamabad’s growing closeness towards time-tested and all weather friendly relations with China particularly after launching of great game changer China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and gradual tilt towards Moscow and warm response from present Russian leadership. In fact, because of its strategic location, friendly cordial relations with it are needed more by USA and Washington needs this more than Islamabad done in all fairness

MUHAMMAD MURTAZA ZEESHAN,

Lahore, March 26.