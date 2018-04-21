Share:

Amreli Steels inaugurates the City of Jinnah

Monument near Dolmen Mall

KARACHI (PR): Amreli Steels, Pakistan’s largest selling brand of steel bars, launched the “City of Jinnah” Monument near Dolmen Mall, Clifton, the other day. The monument features 4 portraits of the Father of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which have been made with Amreli Steel’s product, steel bars. The monument was inaugurated by the Deputy Chairman Senate, Saleem Mandviwala. The event was attended by an array of prominent businessmen, government officials, and company management.

Chairman of Amreli Steels, Abbas Akberali said, “Amreli Steels’ corporate manifesto has always included a consciousness of the environment in which it operates. With the company headquarters and majority of our stakeholders associated with the city of Karachi, we believe it is our duty to contribute to this city in some small way. In order to achieve this we decided to construct ‘The City of Jinnah monument’ as a gift from Amreli Steels to the city of Karachi. Since Jinnah was born in Karachi and resided here after partition as well, Karachi is also known as the ‘City of Jinnah’. In a city where buildings touch the sky, it is a reminder to the public on the importance of solid foundations.”

Soneri Bank profit goes up

KARACHI (PR): Soneri Bank Limited posted a profit before tax of Rs 1,015.803 million and profit after tax of Rs 660.012 million for the first quarter ended 31 March 2018. These amounts are higher than the corresponding period last year by 10.86 percent and 10.81 percent respectively. The Board, in its 162nd meeting held on Friday, approved the Bank’s un-audited condensed interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 March 2018. During the period, deposits declined by 5.35 percent closing at Rs 215.188 billion (December 2017: Rs. 227.348 billion) depicting the management’s strategy to shed high cost deposits to improve on spreads. Net advances also declined marginally by 1.64 percent standing at Rs. 161.603 billion (December 2017: Rs. 164.293 billion). Moreover, the gross coverage ratio has improved at end of the quarter to 85.11 percent (December 2017: 82.77 percent). The Bank’s net asset (including surplus) amounts to Rs. 18.231 billion as at 31 March 2018.

Soneri Bank continues to operate with adequate liquidity and capital adequacy levels and maintains reputable standing with international financial institutions. The Bank is committed to meet the increasing expectations of its loyal and satisfied client-base through its 290 branches all over the country and is committed to provide them par-excellence services, for which the Bank has been investing prudently in information technology, human resources, marketing and infrastructure.

; evident by the fact that the Bank is on track to transform its Core Banking System planned for migration in the second quarter of 2018 which would enable the Bank to derive further efficiencies and modernization.

Engro committed to help farmers achieve their

aspirations

LAHORE (PR): Engro Fertilizer’s campaign “Aam Aadmi Nahin” wa recently recognised at the PAS Awards 2018, an initiative of Pakistan Advertisers Society– under the category of Agriculture and Related Industry. The award-winning campaign sheds light on the lives of our nation’s farmers, our real heroes who despite facing struggles and hardships showcase immense resilience, and embrace each day with fresh hope. The concept behind the highly successful campaign was to recognize and salute the resilience of farmers and reassure them that Engro is there to help them achieve their aspirations. CEO Engro Fertilizers, Ruhail Muhammad stated, “Pakistan is home to millions of farmers who work day and night to help sustain the food supply that keeps our nation going.”

OPPO launched F7

LAHORE (PR): OPPO, the selfie expert and leader, Friday launched the F7. Taking smartphone technology to new heights, the F7 utilizes improved AI technology for selfie photography in addition to many more AI-powered operational features. Together with the Super Full Screen and upgraded multi-tasking software, the F7 offers consumers a better user experience. Priced at Rs 39,899, the OPPO F7 64GB with 4GB RAM has been launched in Pakistan and will be available from April 21 (today) across country in three colors: Solar Red, Moonlight Silver and Diamond Black. OPPO will also hit the market with F7 128GB and 6GB variant in Solar Red and Diamond Black color priced at Rs 49,899.

Pakistan’s renowned celebrities graced the launch event held in Lahore with their presence where fans took memorable selfies and met with their favorite personalities including Imran Abbas, Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan, Iqra Aziz, Hina Altaf, Ramsha Khan, Alyzeh Gabol and Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team, Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Also showcased at the grand launch event were spectacular photographs shot by Haseeb Siddiqui, a seasoned Pakistani photographer, using his OPPO F7.

George Long, CEO of OPPO Pakistan, said, “We are thrilled to be launching the OPPO F7 in Pakistan. The F7’s extraordinary camera resolution and revolutionary AI technology will elevate the smartphone selfie entirely. The phone is equipped with many other features that make it a powerful, efficient tool encased in a sleek, attractive design. We keep our customers’ needs and desires at the top when putting together a new phone and this is why we are certain the Pakistani youth will love OPPO F7.”