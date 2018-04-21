Share:

MULTAN : Agriculture spokesman said on Friday that the cotton crop witnessed surge in per acre yield this year, with production reaching 20.48 maunds per acre compared to 20 maunds recorded in 2016-17, showing a 2.4pc increase this year (2017-18). According to Crop Reporting Service reports, cotton was sown on an area measuring 5.073m acres in 2017-18 which was 13.10 per cent above the 2016-17 figure of 4.486m acres in Punjab. Punjab produced 8,078,000 or over 8m bales in 2017-18 compared to 6,978,000 or over 6.9m bales in 2016-17, showing 15.70pc increase.