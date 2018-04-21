Share:

SHEIKHUPURA:-The health department in a crackdown sealed dozens of illegal clinics of quacks while physician was taken into custody while conducting an operation on Thursday. The raiding team sealed Fatima Surgical Gyanee Hospital on Bhiki Road, al Halal Medical Complex in More Joinawala, Gilani Hospital at Jandiala Road, Najmi Health Centre and others. Dr Naseem Abid posted in Lahore Hospital had opened a health centre with the collaboration of a quack in Joinawala.



He was busy operating a patient when taken into custody. The health department spokesman said that about 700 quacks; clinics are functioning in different parts of the district and crackdown would continue.