ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s youngest-ever Asian Games squash gold medallist Danish Atlas Khan has demanded respect and job from the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) to win international medals for the country.

In an interview with The Nation, Danish said that he was fed up with former Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) officials and left Pakistan to reside in USA, but his father Atlas Khan persuaded him to represent the country again. “I was world number 65 and Pakistan’s national champion and was aiming high, as I had beaten all the top players of the country and also won international titles, but due to step-motherly treatment rendered by former PSF officials and no support from government forced me left the country.

“I was earning quite handsomely in USA, but the love of motherland and current situation of Pakistan squash compelled me to represent my country again and help it win medals in international events once again. Last December, I met with senior vice president Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi and told him my plan to return the country in 4 months, and now I have fulfilled my promise and I am ready to represent my country once again,” he added.

Danish said it was wonderful meeting with PSF SVP and hoped this time he wouldn’t be let down again. “When I won gold medal in Asian Games, I ran from post to pillar to get job, but despite being national champion, world number 65 and Asian Games gold medallist at the age of just 17, I couldn’t get any job. Even I met with then Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and also got a call from military secretary and told to contact PIA in this regard, but to utter disappoint, instead of getting better job, I was asked to give Rs 1 million for Group-VI job in a week, but I refused to pay bribe and thus once again deprived of getting a job.”

He said that his only crime was winning more than 300 titles for Pakistan and helping the national teams win medals at Asian and world levels, due to which he was treated step-motherly not only by former PSF officials but also by government high ups. “My father, uncle and all my five brothers have served the country for more than 50 years, but sorry to say, in return, we never got what we deserve.”

He said that training with his father Atlas Khan, he has regained lost touch in just two months and managed to beat all the top present players and that too 3-0. “I am taking part in the next months PSA tournament in Islamabad and I just need to improve my fitness level. I can assure you all that in short time, I will win everything again but I just demand respect and job, as without a suitable job, I can’t feed my family so I request the PSF to appoint young coaches, who knows modern day training methods.

“They must hire educated and young coaches, who can overturn the present situation and prepare a lot of top class players. My top most priority was and will remain to represent Pakistan and win international medals for it,” Danish concluded.