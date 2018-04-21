Share:

Islamabad - Although the Election Commission of Pakistan is confident of disposing of complaints on the proposed delimitation of constituencies by May 3, the prospect of holding the next general election on time looked fairly dim.

The ECP is currently disposing of complaints without any hiatus to meet the deadline to hold elections in July.

“The ECP has so far disposed of 75 percent of the total complaints and the remaining ones will be adjudicated by May 3,” a spokesperson for the ECP told The Nation.

On the other hand, sporadic voices could be heard accentuating the fear that elections could be delayed no matter how quickly the ECP disposes of complaints on the delimitation.

Interestingly, those were raising concerns about the possible delay in the general election, were not voters but members of the parliament.

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah has raised the concerns that the ECP has not yet presented its election plan to the government under Section 14 of Election Act 2017.

Shah argued that the ECP was to present its election plan in 120 days ahead of the general election, which many fear would not be possible for the poll body due to time constraint, and if it followed the legal course it would eventually cause an inordinate delay in holding elections in July.

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has also expressed his apprehensions about the potential delay in holding the general election in July.

He said that many complainants who did not get relief from the ECP about changes in their respective constituencies could challenge the ECP decisions in high courts and the Supreme Court.

In such a situation, he feared for holding the general election on time. “I think, it will not be possible before November this year,” he had predicted.

Likewise, political observers are also expecting the fairly large number of appeals coming against the ECP decisions on delimitation.

They believed that many people may challenge the ECP decisions about changes in their respective provincial assemblies’ constituencies.

However, the ECP spokesperson says that the poll body was doing its job as per the law and sounded optimistic that election will be held on time and process of delimitation will be completed under section 22 of the Election Act 2017.

He rejected the impression that election appeals, if any against ECP decisions, on delimitation could be a time-consuming affair causing a delay in holding the elections. He was of the opinion that the Supreme Court and high courts would not prolong in deciding the appeals.

When asked how the ECP responds to the concerns that it has failed to present its election plan under section 14, he said: “The ECP would have given its election plan in time, had the parliament taken its decision about initiating the electoral process under the 6th population census in September or October last year”.

Parliament had passed the 24th constitutional amendment to allow the ECP to carry out delimitations on the basis of provisional results of 2017 census, anticipating that final results would be notified before the general election.

As result, the ECP carried out delimitations making population main criterion for marking the boundaries of national and provincial assemblies’ constituencies and made the preliminary delimitation of constituencies’ public on March 5. Since then, the ECP has been subjected to criticism for major discrepancies in delimitation.

However, some political analysts blamed the Election Act of 2017 arguing the bill was passed after consuming years for the sake of parliamentary consensus, and it was still full of legal lacunas including the delimitation of constituencies.

“The ECP cannot be blamed for any delay in holding the general election,” said Sardar Abdul Rauf Khan, a senior jurist and a political activist.

Since the term of incumbent National Assembly is expiring on May 31 and an interim government has to be in place to hold the general election, analysts warned of serious implications on the democratic process if political parties failed to demonstrate maturity and responsibility.