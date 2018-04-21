Share:

Rawalpindi - Local farmers saved a 10-year-old school girl from being raped forcefully by a man in Kohala Village within the limits of Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni, informed sources on Friday.

The farmers called the police and handed the man over to them. A rape case was registered against the accused later on the application of the father of the victim, they said.

According to sources, a small girl namely NS, who is a student of grade 4 in a private school, was heading towards her home while passing through the fields, when a man named Babar Khan started chasing her. They said the man caught the girl and dragged her to an under construction house where he tried to assault her sexually. However, the girl started making hue and cry that drew attention of some farmers who were harvesting corps in nearby fields. The farmers rushed to the house and rescued the girl from the clutches of the vile man. The farmers had beaten the accused black and blue and later handed him over to the police.

Meanwhile, the father of the girl reached the police station where he lodged a complaint against the accused upon which the police registered a case under sections 376/511 of PPC against the accused and locked him up.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Saddar Bairooni Raja Akhter, when contacted, confirmed the incident.

He said the man tried to rape the girl but local farmers rescued her. He said police have lodged a rape case against the accused and produced him before a court of law.

The judge sent the accused to Adiala Jail on 14 days of judicial remand, he said.