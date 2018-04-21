Share:

Father of four found dead

A 40-year-old man was found shot dead at a house in Nolakha on Friday night, police said. The deceased identified by police as Faisal is said to be an official of a sensitive agency. A police officer said that apparently, the father of four children Faisal ended his life by shooting himself in the head. The police also seized a gun from the crime scene. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. Further investigation was underway. –Staff Reporter

Two men killed on road

A young motorcyclist and a 60-year-old man died in road accidents in different parts of the provincial metropolis on Friday, police and rescue workers said. According to police, a motorcyclist died and his friend wounded critically when a tractor trolley bumped into their two-wheeler on Bedian Road. As a result, one of the motorcyclists died on the spot. The injured was shifted to hospital. The driver fled instantly. The police later reached the spot and impounded the tractor trolley. In another incident, a 60-year-old man died when a recklessly-driven vehicle ran over him on Bund Road in Shafiqabad police area. The deceased identified as Muhammad Ali was trying to cross the road when a vehicle hit him from the rear side. As a result, he died on the spot. The driver along with the vehicle managed to escape from the scene. The police were investigating the incident. –Staff Reporter

DSP fired after being caught naked

A senior police officer was suspended from service after his naked photos with another man surfaced on social media, police sources said Friday. An official at the central police office said the DSP-rank officer was under the influence of liquor when he was photographed in objectionable condition at a house. The provincial police department has launched an inquiry into the incident. According to a notification issued from the central police office, Punjab Police Inspector General ordered removal of the DSP. “Rana Nadeem Tariq, DSP Organised Crime Sialkot is hereby placed under suspension on account of misconduct / inefficiency with immediate effect and until further orders. He is also transferred and closed to the central police office.” –Staff Reporter

Dolphin Force starts patrol in Manga Mandi

To curb street crimes, eight commandos of the Dolphin Force on Friday stared first ever patrolling in Manga Mandi on Friday. Dolphin Force sources told APP that in the initial stage, Dolphin Force personnel have been deployed to monitor main commercial and residential areas of the town. The sources said the eight-member squad was well-equipped patrolling force to curb street crime and they would work in two shifts.–APP