MARSEILLE : France on Friday deported an influential Islamic preacher whose mosque in the southern city of Marseille was shut down last year over accusations of hate speech. The expulsion of Algeria-born El Hadi Doudi back to his home country came after his appeal with the European Court of Human Rights was rejected earlier this week.

Doudi, 63, had long been on the radar of Marseille police, who considered him an "authority" on Salafist interpretations of Islam, a Sunni branch which demands a strict conservative lifestyle. While a majority of Salafists disdain violence, some followers embrace the use of force to promote their beliefs. Several members of Doudi's mosque -- one of Marseille's largest before its closure in late 2017 -- are suspected of having gone to fight alongside jihadists in Iraq and Syria in recent years.

The interior ministry based its decision to deport Doudi on an analysis of 25 sermons obtained by intelligence services starting in January 2013. Officials said his preachings included "calls for the defeat and destruction of infidels" and descriptions of Jews as "unpure" and "the brothers of monkeys and pigs".

He was also accused of urging his followers to proclaim "Allahu Akhbar" (God is greatest) in public places in order to "frighten the unbelievers".