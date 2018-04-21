Share:

ISLAMABAD - The oil prices are expected to be increased by up to Rs 5 for the next month. Following decrease in value of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar in the local market and an increase in crude oil prices in the international market, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority is expected to raise the petroleum products prices by Rs5 per litre for the month of May. It is worth mentioning that govt had reduced the oil price by Rs 2 last month, however, an increase for the month of May would apparently be disastrous owing to the month of Ramazan.