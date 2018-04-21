Share:

HAFIZABAD-Police have smashed a notorious gang of kidnappers for ransom and arrested its six members including ringleader Kamran alias Kami from Sargodha.

According to DPO Sardar Ghias Gull, the armed abductors raided a roadside restaurant near Kheru Mutmal on two vehicles about a week ago and bundled Ahsanullah, Farmanullah and Sadeen Shah in the vehicles. Later, the accused demanded Rs500,000 as ransom for the release of the abductees.

The dependants of the abductees informed the police which raided the hideout of the accused in Sargodha and dramatically arrested the ringleader, Farooq, Arif, Khalid, Mudassar and Fiaz and recovered the cash, firearms and abductees safely. The police have also impounded the vehicles used in the crime.

The DPO further said that the city police have also arrested a 4-member gang of swindlers, who used to deprive simple villagers by using different tactics of their cash, soon after they encash the amount from different banks. The police have recovered Rs. eleven lakh and arrested ringleader Zafar Iqbal alias Zaffri, Liaqat Ali, Muhallah Afzaal, Mehar Muhammad.

Later, the DPO returned the cash recovered from the accused to the victims.

A smuggler was nabbed by the Pindi Bhattian Police while he was attempting to smuggle 6.2 kilograms of charas in the district. The police intercepted a suspicious car (TR-22) on Pindi Bhattian-Chiniot Road and during search recovered the contraband hidden under the seats of the vehicle. The police have arrested Kamran Sheikh, impounded the vehicle and registered a case against him under the Anti-Narcotic Act.

Govt flayed for power, gas outages





OKARA-Former MNA Chaudhry Sajjadul Hassan flayed the government for its failure to elimination loadshedding of electricity and gas.

Talking to journalists at the residence of Salman Ahmad Qureshi, the information secretary PPP Okara, he said that the PML-N did nothing except strangling the nation with skyrocketing price hike, joblessness, rising crime rate, highest electricity tariff despite that the loadshedding. Moreover, he said the people had been deprived of gas supply for their kitchen as it had been diverted to run Industry in the country.

The poor people were forced to bring log, kerosene and other means to run kitchen, he said.

The former MNA said that the slogan raisers of 'Respect of Vote' were not ready to honour the voters. They had been depriving the voters and their families of meals. He said the PPP would not leave the people unsupported.