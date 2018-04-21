Share:

The focus of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Mian Saqib Nisar has shifted to the governance of other provinces as well. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) came under strict scrutiny after cases were filed in the Supreme Court (SC) against the claims of good governance. The province has been dealing with the problem of quacks in the guise of doctors, taking advantage of the innocence of the citizens. It was about time someone pointed that out to the Health Commission Chairman of KP Azar Sadar that drawing such a hefty amount in salary also has its responsibilities and if those responsibilities are not met, they will be held accountable as per law.

Health facilities are a huge concern in the province and the last five years have not witnessed a change in the sewage system and providing cleaner drinking water to the people of the province. Many are chanting in support of the CJP, and in light of the recent events, many also look up to him for solving the problems of the country. However the rightful concern in this matter is that the CJP is performing duties that the state officials are appointed to perform. If the CJP alone is going to fix matters, the resources being utilised by other organs of the government either need to be reconsidered or the organs need to step up and own the problems in order to address them.

The answer does not lie in one individual solving the problems for the state, rather they lie in strengthening the system to the extent that such sun moto notices do not need to be taken. At this point, since the problems are many and only one individual seems to be addressing them, the masses are under the impression that the judiciary is overstepping its legal bounds.

The solution is plain and simple, empower the current structure so that the appointed officials know that they will be held accountable if they do not perform. At this point in time, the entire scrutiny is too much work for the CJP alone. This is the kind of work that an entire government in place offers and should not be the job of one person only.