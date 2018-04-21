Share:

islamabad-Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that the government would allocate Rs. 2 billion in the upcoming budget for construction of a dedicated hospital for Islamabad police.

Addressing a Darbar of Islamabad Women Police here at Police Lines, Ahsan Iqbal said there must be a separate hospital for Capital police where its personnel could be provided with the best medical facilities. The Darbar was attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr Sultan Azam Temuri, DIG Headquarter Nasir Mehmood Satti, other police officers and a large number of women police personnel. He said the basic objective is to ensure a modern hospital for Capital police like other Law Enforcement Agencies which have their own hospitals in different parts of the country.

The Minister said, “We are taking this initiative in the federal capital and I hope other provinces would also follow the same and construct dedicated hospitals for their police force.” He said, in the coming budget, more funds would be provided for Islamabad police to address its problems. He said Rs 1 billion would also be allocated for setting-up an Anti-Riot Force which has been announced a few months back. The Minister assured that Islamabad police would be equipped on modern lines and will be made an exemplary force for other law enforcement agencies by their performance and support from the community.

The Minister said that of the total 22, seven model police stations have been established in the Capital whose pattern may be replicated in other parts of the country while the remaining would also be made model police stations in the next phases. “I congratulate Islamabad police over the completion of this vision,” the Minister said. He said model policing is not a slogan and added that citizens may visit police stations without any fear to get their issues resolved without any fear. Every citizen should be treated as a VIP at these police stations, he added.

The Minister stressed for cooperation of community to ensure successful policing and said the prime task for a policeman should be the protection and provision of assistance to aggrieved persons including children, women and other marginalized segments of the society,” he added.

The minister further said that police officers and other officials performing their duties at police pickets deserved appreciation as they were the ones owing to whom citizens could breathe in peace. He directed the IGP to enhance the current 2.5 ratio of women personnel in total strength of capital police while more facilities such as modern day care centre, transport and accommodation would be ensured for them. The Minister appreciated the induction of women in Counter Terrorism Force Islamabad, congratulating them on choosing a profession which provides protection to citizens.

Dr Sultan Azam Temuri said the strength of women in Capital police is 289 which is around 2.5 per cent of the total force. Their strength in Islamabad police would be enhanced to 10 per cent in the future. He said the capacity building of women police is also being focused and in this regard training programs are being arranged. The IGP said a separate whatsapp group of women police personnel has also been established where they can share their problems and get them addressed.