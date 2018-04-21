Share:

DHO visits 30 sites, seals 14 in anti-quack drive

RAWALPINDI: District Health Officer District Health Authority (DHA), Dr Tahir Rizvi said the authority in its ongoing anti-quack drive inspected 30 sites and sealed 14 clinics in different areas of the district on Friday.

Talking to APP, Dr Tahir Rizvi said that on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the DHA sealed 14 clinics and fined four quacks in the district. He said that in Rawal Town area, four clinics including Luman dental clinic, and Al Shifa maternity home, Abdullah medical centre and Alishba clinic were sealed while Mubasher medical centre was fined. In Kotli Sattian area, Shifa medical centre and Homeo clinic during inspection were found to be not registered with the Punjab health commission and sealed them while Waqas medical store, Nasir Khan health care, Hamza care centre and Arif medical store were sealed in tehsil Taxila.

In Rawalpindi Cantonment area Jhangir clinic,Al Shifa clinic and Aman hospital were sealed while in tehsil Kalar Syedan area, Al Noor clinic was sealed.

The teams sealed Chanar medical centre, Family nursing home and Shiza family centre, while Noor clinic, Al Shifa Hospital and Habib clinic were fined in Pothohar town area. In Murree during inspection no doctor was found and no document was produced by the administration of Haram clinic and Taj sons pharmacy both of which were sealed while Hadi clinic and Hashmi Dawakhana were inspected.

During inspection in Kahuta area, it was discovered that Al Hayat medical complex and Zulaiqha memorial maternity were not registered with PMDC, while Sadaqat medical complex, Ali medical complex and Ali medical centre Nara produced valid PMDC certificates.

Dr Tahir said that after sealing the clinics reports had been sent to the Punjab Health Care Commission Lahore, and strict action was being taken against the quacks that were running their business in the district. No one would be allowed to play with lives of the people, he added.–APP

Rainfall decreases pollen count in federal capital

ISLAMABAD: The pollen count in the federal capital on Friday was lower than the previous day due to the present spell of rain. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), this is a good sign for pollen patients as the trend of pollen count will remain lower due to rainfall.

It said that the PMD has been monitoring the airborne pollen in Islamabad and the pollen count started to rise in the first week of April in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and attained its peak during the second fortnight of April.

It said that the pollen monitoring unit of PMD has installed pollen monitoring devices in different sectors of Islamabad including H-8, E-8, F-10 and G-6.

The pollen concentration increases gradually with the onset of spring season and attains its peak around full blossom.

An official said that the most abundant pollen types in Islamabad were from eight plant species like Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these plants Paper Mulberry shares about 97% of the total pollen and its concentration touches the extreme limits of about 40,000 per cubic meter of air at the peak of the blossom season.

People suffering from Asthma and respiratory diseases experience serious consequences due to sharp increase in pollen concentrations.–app

42 power pilferers held

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) apprehended 42 electricity thieves from various circles of the company in raids in third week of April during its ongoing drive against power pilferers.

The spokesman told APP here that 24 culprits were held red handed from Attock and 18 from Jhelum circles. They were found involved in power theft through direct line (Kunda System) and by breaking the security strip of the meter, he added.

He said FIRs have been lodged against power thieves under the electricity (Amendment) Act.–APP

Health official directs MCR to maintain cleanliness in graveyards

RAWALPINDI: Additional District Officer Health Dr Amir Shahzad Friday directed the officials of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi to maintain the cleanliness of graveyards as part of its anti-dengue efforts.

Presiding a meeting to review the dengue situation and measures, he said as the dengue season has begun in April, the concerned departments should expedite their efforts to end this lethal disease.

He directed the officials to remove stagnant water from their respective areas as wet spaces are suitable sites for mosquito breeding. He also directed that anti-dengue regulations should be fully implemented and stern action is to be taken against those failing to comply with the laws. He asked the officials to visit their areas and provide a list of hotspots suspected of breeding dengue larvae at the earliest. He further said that strict action would be taken against those officials who remained absent from weekly meetings.