LAHORE - Pakistan Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrestler Inam Butt has vowed to win Olympic gold for Pakistan.

Two-time gold medallist Inam and other bronze medalists of Commonwealth Games visited The Nation office on Friday and met with Editor The Nation Salim Bokhari and shared their feelings and emotions when they won medals in the mega event.

Inam, who bagged Pakistan’s only gold medal at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, has said that the government should invest in athletes that have potential and can represent Pakistan at the Olympics.

The gold medalist wrestler completely outclassed his opponent Melvin Bibo of Nigeria in the final of 86kg weight category. A two-time gold medallist, Butt had previously won a gold medal at the Delhi Commonwealth Games in 2010. Four Pakistanis including two wrestlers and two weightlifters also played well during the Games and succeeded in winning bronze medals for Pakistan. But it was Inam, who displayed exceptional skills and techniques to down all his opponents especially the Indian to win gold.

Inam said that no opponent could be taken lightly adding that each of the matches was a 'do-or-die' contest. He said that there is a dire need of getting intensive training before taking part in the Games so he trained really hard without any government support but despite all the odds, he succeeded in winning gold medal for the country.

“I, alongside my coach and cousin, spent nearly six months before the Games preparing and going through each opponent's techniques. My Indian opponent was a favourite of the fans, so I prepared extra for that match,” he said.

“When I entered the arena, everyone was chanting pro-India slogans. I used the chants from the Indian fans and turned them into my favour; thus taking on my opponent headstrong. I won the match with some aggressive wrestling in a minute and a half,” he added. He acknowledged the role of wrestling federation and PSB in helping him prepare for the event but regretted that most of the financial burden fell on him and so he urged the government and corporate sector to come forward and support him financially so that he may fulfill his dream of winning Olympic gold medal for the country.

