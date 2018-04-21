Share:

KARACHI - A five member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted to probe the Naqeebullah Mehsud’s extrajudicial killing has completed its report.

Former District Malir SSP Rao Anwar already arrested has recorded his statement to the JIT blaming his at least two subordinates including Abbas Town police post in-charge Akbar Mallah and Faisal Mehmood. “They were my trusted subordinates but they have had broken my trust,” a source quoting the SSP Anwar’s statement to the JIT said. “They have picked at least five people up and later released four of them after taking at least Rs1.6 million.” Sources said that the JIT team has also recorded the statements of the two of the four people who were abducted and released by the team members of the SSP Anwar. The JIT team would submit the report to the anti-terrorism court on April 21.

SSP Rao Anwar and his police party went into hiding since controversy arose against them following the killing of a South Waziristan youngster Naqeebullah Mehsud’s killing in a fake encounter along with three others in Shah Latif locality on January 13 as what earlier the former District Malir SSP Rao Anwar had claimed that the four associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Islamic State were killed during an encounter with the police.

A murder case along with the clause of the anti-terrorism act was registered against SSP Anwar and his team members after the three member inquiry committee headed by Additional IG CTD Sanaullah Abbasi found them guilty during inquiry. However, SSP Anwar among at least eleven policemen has so far been arrested by the police while about one dozen members of the team have yet to be arrested.

It is worth mentioning here that police have taken 30 days remand of the prime accused former SSP Malir Rao Anwar while shifting him reportedly to Malir Cantt at his residence to investigate the accused person. Sources privy to the matter revealed that the encounter specialist Rao Anwar have had killed hundreds of outlaws in alleged encounters in last couple of years caused his own security became a major issue for the accused. Sources said that the authorities likely to shift the accuse Rao Anwar to Center Jail for security reasons.