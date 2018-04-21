Share:

SIALKOT-Even after the passage of 24 days, the Sialkot police still remain unable to arrest the main accused Imran Cheema, the chairman of Union Council Begowala, who had shot dead a Sambrial-based journalist Zeeshan Ashraf Butt on March 27, 2018.

He was the Correspondent of Daily Nawa-i-Waqt in Sambrial. Meanwhile, Begowala police have nominated main accused Imran's sister Saima and her husband Azam Under Section 109 PPC in the FIR.

However, the police are still unable to arrest the main accused who had shot dead the correspondent over an old political row.

The police investigators said that the accused went to her sister's house in village Kandan sayyan-Daska after killing the journalist. He left his car there and fled away by the car of her sister. Police had already seized Imran's car from the locked house of his sister located at village Kandan Sayyan, in Daska tehsil.

Imran Cheema's family and relatives hav already gone to some unknown places after locking their houses in a bid to avert their possible arrest in the murder case.