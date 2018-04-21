Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar on Friday ordered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa authorities to shut down all clinics of fake doctors in the province within a week.

A 3-member bench, presided by the CJP, was hearing different cases of public interest at the Supreme Court Peshawar Registry.

Health Care Commission Chairman Azrar Sardar appeared in fake doctors’ case.

When asked, Azrar revealed that there were around 15,000 clinics of quacks in the province. The court directed him to prepare a detailed report on these clinics and shut them down within a week.

On CJP’s asking, the commission chairman disclosed that he was drawing Rs500,000 salary. “You are getting a huge amount as salary but your performance is zero,” the judge censured him.

“What kind of province it is where the chief secretary is getting Rs180,000 salary while the Health Care Commission chairman is drawing Rs500,000,” he wondered. “Mr Secretary you are an innocent person! How those working under you are getting more pay?” the CPJ asked.

Chief Secretary Mohammad Azam Khan told the court that he was posted on his present seat only six months ago but he has completed work of six years in these six months. The chief justice wondered how a matriculate doctor was posted at a government hospital. “Why the inquiry was got closed at the behest of chief minister?” he asked, and summoned the report on closure of inquiry against fake doctor Qudrat Ullah.

On the issue of provision of clean drinking water to the people, Justice Saqib expressed his wonder on learning that the KP did not have any proper laboratory for water testing.

“Neither you have any proper laboratory nor any high quality machine then how you test drinking water?” he the officials, and ordered for sending water samples from Peshawar to Punjab for testing.

The chief justice praised KP police chief for removing 1,700 police personnel from security duty of politicians across the province on court orders.

Earlier, the chief justice inaugurated the Judicial Complex building in Charsadda.

Addressing the lawyers and judicial officers, Justice Saqib Nisar said that judiciary has a big role to play for improving the system and it is need of the time to reform the system and deliver.

Chief Justice Nisar said he has travelled the world and considers this judicial complex one of the best in the world. But he said that strong institutions do not need huge buildings but honest, dedicated and honest officials.

He asked the judges to take steps for early dispensation of justice, quoting the famous dictum ‘justice delayed is justice denied’.

The chief justice mentioned that the country was still having centuries-old laws which need to be updated at the earliest.

He asked senior lawyers to suggest steps to eliminate undue delay of cases and disposal of the civil cases in shortest possible time.

Refereeing to the pending cases, he said he is hearing the cases which were filed in 1985. Even today, many cases which were filed in 2000 and 2002 are pending and he has no word to use to make people satisfy.

He said his date of birth is 1954 and few months later he gave verdict of a case which was pending from 1956. He said that they would have to hold themselves accountable for the delay.

Justice Saqib said that lawyer and judges could play a better role for the safeguard of the rights of the poor and marginalised, and it was time to render sacrifices for the cause of the nation.

On this occasion, employees of the Workers Welfare Board also met with the CJP and informed him that after a court verdict in favour of regularisation of 3,000 employees, the provincial government has appealed to the Supreme Court to deprive them of jobs. The chief justice assured them that they would be provided justice.

A woman from Charsadda appealed to the CJP for justice, saying that her son was killed 10 days ago but the killers were still at large.