Lahore - All-rounder Faheem Ashraf has said that his main goal is to cement his place in all three formats after being selected in the 16-member Test squad for England/Ireland tour.

Talking to the reporters here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, the joint-top wicket-taker in the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) said that he understands the requirements of playing in all three formats and he is working hard to be fit for them. “My main goal is to cement my place permanently in all three formats of the game through consistent performances.

“I believe that to survive in all the three formats of the game, you need physical fitness and consistent form and performance. I know that is the secret to success, that’s why I have been training very hard and keen to perform consistently in all the three formats,” he added.

Revealing the excitement after being picked for Pakistan Test team, the 24-year-old all-rounder, who has already represented Pakistan in eight ODIs and 10 T20Is, where he has scored 126 runs and claimed 18 wickets collectively, said: “It’s a dream of every cricketer to represent his country at Test level, which is the ultimate challenge. I am extremely happy to be selected in the Test squad and I will do my best to prove my selection right,” he added.

Ashraf said that he has played four-day cricket so it won’t be a tough task for him to adjust to the five-day format. “I have played four-day cricket before, so I don’t think it will be hard to adjust to the longest format of the game,” he said.

Conditions in England are considered to favour the bowlers with early summer offering seam and swing to the pacers and Ashraf revealed that the green caps have been training keeping the conditions in mind. “The ground staff prepared pitches for us which gave us a feel of the conditions as close as possible to what we will have in England. It will surely benefit us a lot. The weather is also very fine today and we are feeling like to be in England,” he said.

The all-rounder said that the tour and practice matches will also prove very beneficial in adjusting to the England conditions. “We will also have practice matches there in England, which will help us to acclimatise with the English conditions and help give tough time to home team,” he said.

Faheem was upbeat about his team’s chances against the host team. “Without a doubt, we are confident to beat England. We are leaving early for England and practice matches there will increase our chances of beating the hosts.”

Speaking about his comparison with Chris Woakes, he said: “Woakes is playing for his country and I am playing for mine. He is performing well for England, so I will try to perform even better. This is up to me to keep myself fit and healthy and serve Pakistan as long as I can.” Pakistan team will leave for England on Monday. During the tour, they will play two Test matches against England and one against Ireland.