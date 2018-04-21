Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Berry was on the sharp end of a misunderstanding at US customs in the early '90s when she went through airport security with flour and sugar in plastic bags. When one thinks of Mary Berry, one might think comforting familiarity and domestic wizardry, but rarely would anyone think of law-breaker. However, that’s exactly what she was suspected of when she got arrested going to America 25 years ago. The 83 year old chef revealed that she was once arrested at U.S. customs after decanting flour and sugar into little plastic bags before going through airport security.