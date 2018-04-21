Share:

Merrani dam is situated in district of Kech where its citizens have been facing shortage of water. Though, this dam was famed for water but owing to not raining, people have been obligated to migrate. Duration of 4 years there isn’t been rain in Turbat since deprived of water people can’t survive. Because of cutting the trees and burning the forest due to not rain and Merrani dam is lack of water. Thus, the located citizens need to cultivate more plants for casual of rain in Kech.

NISAR AHMED,

Turbat, March 26.