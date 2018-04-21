Share:

ATTOCK-Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad urged the students to fulfill their responsibilities for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Addressing the convocation at Comsats University Attock, he said that the govt accorded priority to education especially higher education and established new universities and colleges. He said that the government also made arrangements for intelligent, poor and needy students to continue their studies. He said that Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken revolutionary steps in that context and established Punjab Education Endowment Fund to help the students.

He congratulated the students for completing their studies successfully. He said the govt was committed to make the country financially strong. For the purpose, he added, mega projects of Gawadar Port and CPEC had been launched.

He said that Gawadar Port was near its completion and the construction work on CPEC was also in full swing. After completion of these two projects, Pakistan would be in top 10 countries of the world, he added. The minister said, "Our forefathers made sacrifices for this country and now we are its guardians and we must work with dedication for its development and prosperity."

Talking about the development in Attock, he said that in his constituency there were 275 villages and these villages had been provided with gas facility and most of the areas were connected with roads; agriculture university campus is under construction while establishment of a medical college is under consideration.

Earlier in his welcome address, Comsats Director Abdul Rehman highlighted the achievements of the institute. He said that it was 18th convocation where degrees were being awarded to 316 students which include 189 male and 127 female students.

He said that the institute had state-of-the-art laboratories, security arrangements and highly qualified teaching staff. The university was established in 2004 and thousands of students have graduated while at present more than 2,000 students were enrolled. He said that last year, Rs200 million were paid to students under Prime Minister Fee Reimbursement Programme.

Later, the federal minister gave away gold medals and degrees to the succesful students.

Kaira eyes PPP's victory in elections

ATTOCK - Former federal information minister and PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira claimed that in the forthcoming general elections, his party would become victorious with clear majority across the country.

He was addressing a gathering in village Akhori, almost 15km away from Attock. On the occasion, former Senator Malik Hakmeen Khan, former state minister Sardar Saleem Haider and other party leaders were also president.

Kaira said that the leadership of PML-N was facing the consequences whatsoever it did against the country and the people; and its ample proof is disqualification of Nawaz Sharif. He said that next turn would be of Punch Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Coming down hard on PTI, Kaira said that its chief Imran Khan was talking of new Pakistan but he was surrounded by corrupt people. He said that issuing notices to 20 MPAs by Imran Khan was nothing but a drama.

Addressing the gathering, Saleem Haider said that PPP was the party of the poor and his politics was for the poor of his area.