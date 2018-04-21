Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Friday gave three days to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to decide applications for visa extension and nationality of an Indian Sikh woman who embraced Islam and married a Pakistani man.

Justice Jawad Hassan passed the order on a petition moved by Amina, whose previous name was Kiran. She came from Delhi (India) to attend religious rituals at Gurudawara Panja Sahib and contracted marriage with Muhammad Azam.

Both Amina and Azam became friends through Facebook. Azam works at an aluminum workshop and lives in Hanjarwal, Lahore.

Amina, through Advocate Ijaz Ahmad Khan, moved the petition and submitted that she had filed two applications to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Pakistani nationality and extension of her visa, which, she said, would expire on April 21 (today).

The petitioner said she was also ready for due verification for Pakistan’s citizenship. Her counsel relied upon Article 15 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, saying that the international law had empowered everyone to have a nationality as well as to change it.

The counsel said she married Azam during her lawful visit and developed a right to seek nationality of her husband’s country and extension of her visa. The petitioner’s counsel prayed to the court to order the ministry to decide applications of the petitioner as early as possible and not to take any coercive measure against her or her husband.

Coming out of the courtroom, Amina said that she came to Pakistan only to get married to Azam. She said she liked Pakistan and found that its people were loving and caring. She said she did not want to go back to India where there was no respect for women. Answering a question about children and family, she said her former husband had died but she showed herself a mother in her travel documents to get visa. She said she did not have children back in India.

Foreign delegates visit ITU

16-member foreign delegation, which is attending a panel discussion on Postal Technologies in Changing Era, visited the Information Technology University (ITU) on Friday.

The delegation was informed that Information Technology University was established in 2012 in order to advance scholarships and innovation in the areas of science, technology and engineering. Dr Umar Saif was appointed its vice chancellor. The delegates were briefed about functioning, faculties and the academia.

The visiting delegates were informed that 63 percent of partial or full scholarship for deserving students had made ITU a university of the common man, which received Rs700 million research grants and published 465 research papers in leading journals of the world. As much as 160 startups under project Plan9 attracted $70 million. ITU produces job providers and not job seekers, said Director of Academics Farzana Shahid.

The members of the delegation from Burundi, Cameron, Ethiopia, Gambia, Guinea, Jordon, Liberia, Malawi, Maldives, Mauritius, Senegal, Sudan, Tanzania, Thailand, Turkey and Uganda participated.