Share:

ISLAMABAD - In reaction to Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar’s remarks, criticising the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for ‘bad governance,’ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday conceded that they should have given more attention and funds to improve basic facilities for the people, but “We are trying to take corrective measures.”

In a series of tweets, the PTI chief sought to compare the governance in the KP province with that of other provinces where his political rivals have been in power for about a decade.

He said: “Appreciate CJP’s praise for KP IGP & CS. When competent officers are appointed solely on merit, as in KP, the Police & Administration work effectively. In contrast, Punjab & Sindh have seen nepotism flourish with appts made on personal affinities of loyalists and “yes men”.

“Hence we have seen a complete decay and degeneration of the Police and Administration in Punjab and Sindh.”

Imran said: “I welcome the remarks of CJP on the shortcomings he observed in Peshawar especially the sewerage system which is in need of drastic measures. We should have given more attention & funds to improve these basic facilities for the ppl but we are trying to take corrective measures.”

“On LRH, it is always much easier to build a new institution, as we have built a state-of-the-art SKMTH in Peshawar, than to improve an existing institution. But if LRH had not improved why would 30 Pak doctors working overseas have returned to serve in it,” he added.

“I cannot thank Dr Burki enough for taking the time to regularly visit LRH at his own expense to oversee revamping of the hospital & our health reforms. I only have 2 Qs for CJP: Are things better now in KP than they were 5 yrs ago? & are KP ppl more satisfied now than 5 yrs ago?.”