LAHORE-After singer-cum-actor Meesha Shafi took to twitter to accuse popular singer Ali Zafar of Sexual harassment, more women have approached with comparable assertions today.

Makeup artist Leena Ghani tweeted in support of Meesha Shafi and wrote: “Ali Zafar’s behaviour shows a clear lack of respect for women. Inappropriate contact, groping, sexual comments should not fall in the grey area between humour and indecency. Comments that would make your skin crawl and make you feel objectified are not to be reduced to ‘a joke’... In most cases, women like myself run from a situation and hope to God you never cross paths again. And when by some misfortune, you do, you hide from him. Hoping that his sleazy eyes and hands don’t find you again. His hands don’t run up and down your waist or hold you too tight while you desperately try to wiggle and run. The memories of the times when Ali thought he could get away by saying vulgar things still disgust me.”

Maham Javaid, a LUMS Alumni, depicted an experience her cousin had with the vocalist and lauds Meesha Shafi for advising her that women stories ought to be voiced out.

She took to twitter and wrote: “So its Meesha shafi’s brave sharing of her experience reminded me of a story about Ali Zafar says from many years ago, when Ali Zafar tried to kiss my cousin and pull my cousin into a restroom with him. Luckily my cousin’s friends were there to push Ali Zafar off.”

A Twitter user by the name of Sofi asserted that a volunteer was molested by Ali Zafar amid a raising support occasion in Washington DC. She said that this is really sad when he came to Washington DC for SK fundraiser I had high school volunteer crying in a bathroom because he molested her, Women like you protest men like that and vulnerable kids pay the price.”

In spite of the fact that Pakistan’s celebrities has remained to a great extent mum on the issue, Osman Khalid Butt and Urwa Hocane have tweeted in help of Shafi. Osman Khalid Butt supported Meesha Shafi and wrote: “A woman breaks her silence about abuse, withstands character assassination & further abuse on social media, her story turns into memes and tone-deaf jokes that trivialize the issue, she fears ostracization - but sure, she did it for the cheap publicity.”

Later, actor Maya Ali posted a lengthy message on Instagram in support of Ali Zafar saying she respects Ali and we shouldn’t judge anyone’s character” until the truth comes out.

“I’m not here to say who is wrong and who is right or who did what and who didn’t... Let’s say, I haven’t known him for long, but I have been working with him since once year, we shot our film in Lahore and then we were all together in Poland to shoot the rest of the film and I never ever got any kind of that vibe from him,” Maya said.

She added: “When we were on set or in any restaurant with the whole team he would always make sure that he was sharing these moments with her... I am not judging anyone nor giving any clarification on anyone’s behalf, and we can’t judge the one side of a book... I respect this man Ali Zafar and want the truth to come out, until then we shouldn’t judge anyone’s character.”

The #MeToo and #Timesup campaigns have gone viral worldwide since assertions of sexual unfortunate behavior by Hollywood maker Harvey Weinstein were published last October, starting a torrential slide of allegations against other capable men.

Be that as it may, the development has been ease back to get on in Pakistan, where women have battled for their rights for a considerable length of time in a man centric culture where alleged “respect” killings and assaults on women stay typical.

In August, Pakistani politician Ayesha Gulalai Wazir accused cricketer star-turned opposition leader Imran Khan of sexual harassment. She said Imran Khan began sending her “inappropriate” text messages in 2013, including sexual intimations and propositions to see him alone, and that he persisted after she rebuked him.

Ali Zafar has dominated the music charts in Pakistan for nearly two decades and has also starred in a number of films including Bollywood satire “Tere bin Laden” which translates as “Your Bin Laden”.