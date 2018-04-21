Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing on Industries and Production met here in the Parliament Lodges on Friday with MNN Asad Umar in chair. During the meeting following issues came under discussion.

“The progress report on the letter of Chairman, Standing Committee dated December 18, 2017, regarding investigation of Management/Defalcation in Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), Karachi, by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to fix the responsibility for the losses to country”, the Aik Hunar Aik Nagar (AHAN),

The Utility Store Corporation’s (USC) subsidy policy of the Government on Ramadan Package 2018 and also discussed about the daily wages 3649 employees working for USC along with the proposal of their rights sizing within two months as decided in the meeting held on 31st January, 2018 and the proposals for reforms of Engineering Development Board (EDB)”.

The Standing Committee pointed out that Board of Investment needs to prepare a road show with the biggest player / businessman regarding the “Development of Marble and Granite Sector”.

The Standing Committee also endorsed the progress report on the letter of chairman of Standing Committee dated 18-12-2017, regarding investigation of Management/Defalcation in Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) Karachi, by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to fix the responsibility for the losses to country”, which is going to complete till 15th May, 2018.

The Standing Committee further suggested that an impact assessment is required regarding the Aik Hunar Aik Nagar (AHAN) project.

The Standing Committee also constituted a Sub-Committee consisting on MNA Iftikhar Uddin, as convener and MNA Mehboob Alam as member.

The Sub-Committee will look in to the matters about the daily wages employees working for USC and their gratuity.

The meeting was attended by the members MNAs Asad Umar (Chairman), Mehboob Alam, Sajida Begum, Ch Riaz-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Uddin and Maulana Muhammad Gohar Shah.