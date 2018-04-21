Share:

Islamabad - Federal Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday inaugurated new halls and galleries at the Golra Railways museum here.

Golra Sharif Railway Museum is located near sector E-11 Islamabad. The station was established in 1882 during British rule and was upgraded as a junction in 1912. It was the logistics artery of British India during the Afghan military campaigns at the turn of the twentieth century. It has since become an imperative trade route into Afghanistan.

In the purlieu of Golra Railway Station, the museum was established in 2003 with an aim of preserving and maintaining more than 150 years of Rail heritage in this region and is displayed in a befitting manner for the visitors. The museum consists of two main galleries. The first gallery displays the objects from 1881, North Western Railways era. It’s an insight into the whole operating system of Railways i.e. signals, meters, mode of communication, emergency equipment, archival photographs, coaches with steam engines, models and other items which are now and then part and parcel under the current railway system. In the second gallery, Victorian furniture is used in the waiting halls with classic crockery, piano and long-arm rest chairs, self-style mirrors and other fixture and fittings, and a vintage ceiling fan has been put on display.

Along with these colonnades, Steam and Diesel Locomotives, historical coaches in narrow and broad gauge are displayed in the museum.

Vintage Saloons are also a part of this museum. A saloon which was a part of the fleet of the last viceroy of India Lord Mountbatten has also been put on display in the museum. It had hosted Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah for his travel from Karachi to Lahore. It has a beautiful interior made of teak wood. A royal saloon given by Maharaja of Indian State of Jodhpur as a bridal gift to her daughter is also displayed in the museum. It was made in Ajmer Sharif Carriage Workshop in 1888. A German postal coach made in 1914 is also on display which was a landmarked source of distribution of postal service in the past. Apart from the museum, this railway station is currently operational. One can reach Golra Museum from Rawalpindi through train.