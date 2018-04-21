Share:

PCMEA delegation meets TDAP DG

LAHORE (APP): Director General Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has said that the government is committed to facilitate trade and industry, saying all trade related issues of exporters are being addressed with an objective to enhance exports. Mian Riaz Ahmed stated this while talking to a four-member delegation of the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers Exporters Association (PCMEA) which called on him here on Friday. The DG apprised the delegates that all-out efforts were being made to facilitate the trade sector. PCMEA chairman Abdul Latif Malik apprised the DG about the ongoing activities of the association and highlighted issues of the exporters. He said the government should encourage the carpet industry through subsidy incentives and by opening new factories. Qamar Zia, vice chairman of the Association, also informed the DG about the industry related issues. The DG apprised the delegates about those efforts which the TDAP is making for the trade facilitation and called for strengthening TDAP-industry relationship for the development of the export sector.

The DG hoped that the efforts of the government in improving the level and standard of the export sector would give better results and Pakistan's exports would go up in future.

China continues anti-dumping measures on cellulose pulp imports

BEIJING (Xinhua/APP): China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) announced Friday that it will continue to impose anti-dumping duties on cellulose pulp imported from the United States, Canada and Brazil. The decision was made upon reviewing anti-dumping measures following a World Trade Organization dispute ruling over such restrictions on cellulose pulp imports from Canada in August last year, the MOC said in a statement. China started to impose anti-dumping duties on cellulose pulp imported from the above-mentioned countries from April 2014 for five years after a probe found companies from these countries have dumped cellulose pulp on the Chinese market. After re-investigating the case, the MOC ruled that during the original probe period, such dumping has caused substantial damage to the domestic industry, and there was a causal relationship between the dumping and damage.

Anti-dumping duty rates for US imports range from 16.9 percent to 33.5 percent, while those for Canadian imports range from zero to 23.7 percent, and Brazilian companies are subject to rates from 6.8 percent to 11.5 percent, with the exception of products from Bahia Specialty Cellulose, according to the original decision.

Cellulose pulp, made from plant fiber, is used as a raw material in the production of viscose and acetate fiber.

Canada inflation rises to 2.3 percent

OTTAWA (AFP): Canadians paid 2.3 percent more for goods and services in March than a year earlier, in the largest year-over-year increase since October 2014, according to official data released Friday. Inflation, however, was lower than analysts expected, following a 2.2 percent increase in prices in February. In a statement, Statistics Canada said only clothes and footwear prices declined in March, while all other components of its consumer price index increased. Gasoline prices rose for a second consecutive month, up 17.1 percent year over year. Recent interest rate increases continued to push up mortgage costs -- for an eighth consecutive month. Passenger vehicles cost less than in the previous month due to higher rebates for some 2018 model-year vehicles, but car and truck prices as well as passenger vehicle insurance premiums were up compared to the same period last year. Meat and vegetables prices were also down from February, but those savings were more than offset by a year-over-year increase in the cost of restaurant meals.

Japan consumer prices edge up

0.9 percent in March

TOKYO (AFP): Japan's consumer prices edged up 0.9 percent in March, government data showed Friday, but inflation was slightly weaker than the previous month and still far below a longstanding target. Japan has notched up eight straight quarters of economic growth -- the longest positive run since the "bubble" boom days of the late 1980s. But it has struggled to achieve the 2.0 percent inflation rate thought crucial to boosting the world's third-largest economy. Government data released Friday showed the core inflation rate, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, stood at 0.9 percent in March, down from 1.0 percent in the previous month. That was in line with market expectations. With fresh food and energy stripped out, prices rose by even less -- just 0.5 percent in March, the ministry said. Japan has battled deflation for many years and the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy appears to be having limited impact.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) has signalled it has no plans to drop the policy, despite moves in that direction in other major economies

Earlier this month, BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said it would take time to extricate Japan from this policy as he embarked on a new five-year term.