Islamabad - Islamabad police on Thursday night held several persons for their involvement in illicit activities as they launched a crackdown against the menace of prostitution.

Different teams from Sabzi Mandi, Shalimar, Khanna and Loi Bher police stations acting on tip offs, raided many houses in different sectors of the capital city, intercepted vehicles and arrested over 30 persons involved in illicit activities. The police action followed the Islamabad High Court order for a crackdown against the increasing illicit activities in the city.

According to the police, Khanna police raided at three different prostitution dens in Garden Town in a single day and arrested 4 men and 12 women. One of the accused fled from the scene.

The police booked the accused under section 371-A, 371-B, 496-B, 353 of the PPC and further investigation is underway.

Loi Bher police intercepted a car in Bahria Town and arrested a man identified as Muhammad Khalil and three women for their involvement in illicit activities. Shalimar police arrested four persons including two women. Sabzi Mandi police raided a house in sector I-10/4 and arrested 7 persons including four women.

According to the police the arrested persons also included one Muhammad Imran and his wife for running the brothel.

The police shifted the arrested persons to the police station and booked them under section 371-A, 372-B and 496-F. According to the police sources, the women were brought to the brothel from different parts of the country.

Further investigation is underway. Noon police intercepted two vehicles in Jhangi Syedan area and arrested 4 men and three women.

They have been booked under section 371-A, 371-B of the PPC and further investigation is underway.

Persons involved in the sex business may transmit sexually transmitted diseases like AIDS, HIV, etc. The diseases can potentially kill a regular visitor of such a place as it kills millions of people every year around the world since such diseases are practically incurable.

Meanwhile, Golra police raided a distillery in Mera Jaafer area and recovered a huge quantity of liquor besides arresting two persons on the spot.

The accused include Tanveer and Mohsin Javed. They have been booked under relevant sections of the law.

According to the police, the accused used to prepare liquor of different fake brands and sell them in the twin cities. According to the police officials, SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi had directed for strict action against the distillery in the slum area. He assigned the task to SP Amir Khan Niazi to conduct a crackdown against those involved in bootlegging.

The SP constituted a team under the supervision of DSP SDPO Saddar circle Ghulam Muhammad Baqar and Station House Officer (SHO) Golra Sub- Inspector Abdul Razzaq who along with his team conducted a raid at a fake liquor factory located at Meera Baadi being run by notorious bootlegger Malik Yasir.

The Police team recovered 160 litres of brewed alcohol, 1710 liquor bottles, corks and other material used in the manufacturing.