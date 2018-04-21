Share:

KARACHI - The Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Friday separately staged protest demonstrations against K-Electric (KE) and federal government over loadshedding in the port city.

The JI Karachi chapter staged a protest demonstration outside Karachi Press Club (KPC) whereas Kamal led the PSP reached the KE headquarter in Defense Housing Authority to protest against the power outages in metropolis.

Addressing the demo outside the KPC, JI Karachi chapter Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman held former Governor Ishrat-ul-Ebad and former Mayor Syed Mustafa Kamal responsible for current power outages in Karachi, stating that both provided open space to the private power company to practice its desired schema.

He said that Mustafa Kamal played a key role in the privatisation of Karachi Electric Supply Corporation (KESC) and it was surprising that now Kamal led party was protesting against the KE.

Some political groups those were witnessed in the anti-people practice were in the felid of politics with a demand of the people rights, said Hafiz adding that entire episode of their protest is to mislead the people once again to mark victory in next general election.

Naeem said the party had planned to hold the protest outside the Chief Minister House but the venue was changed on the request of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

He further said that the CM had assured that party delegation in the last meeting that he would play his due role in resolving the power outages issue of metropolis.

However, he warned that the party would not take back the strike call of April 27, if the picture remained the same.

On the other hand, addressing the sit-in staged outside the KE Headquarter in DHA, PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said that the both KE and SSGC were playing games with citizen and had created an artificial power crisis in Karachi.

He said that story behind power crisis is actually the sale of private power company to a Chinese company. He said that the picture is clear; SSGC and KE colluded to fabricate a power crisis apparently to sell the KE at low rates.

Terming the KE as a disputed company, Kamal urged the Chinese company not to take over the KE and said that the PSP would stand firm to halt this process.

He said that the KE is responsible to generate power from Korangi and Bin Qasim on alternative fuels but it is hold SSGC responsible for giving short gas supply.

Both SSGC and KE waited for summer season to starts tussle over the dues this is the part of plan to create problems for the citizen in the hot weather, he added.

The PSP would not tolerate such tactics as it is matter of the livelihood of more than two million people of Karachi said Kamal and announced to hold a protest demonstration against the SSGC in coming weeks.

Criticising the Pakistan People Party (PPP) led provincial government, the PSP chairman said that rulers were involved in this crime as they did not provide space to KE whereas the private power company despite of generating 32 billion rupees revenues annually from Karachi did not upgraded its system nor it added more power into the supply.

People of Karachi were playing taxes and there is no one to resolve their issues. Chief justice should take notice of the injustice being done with Karachiites, appealed Kamal.

On the occasion, the PSP leadership presented 11-point resolution including the demands of the legal action against the KE and SSGC over creating artificial crisis in Karachi and return of Rs200 billion rupees that was accumulated through illegal means from Karachi people.

It is to mentioned here that unscheduled loadshedding had irked citizen as most parts of city including Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, New Karachi, Federal B Area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Liaquatabad, Orangi Town, PECHS, Nazimabad, Korangi, Landhi, Old City Area and Lines Area were facing loadshedding of more than 12 hours daily on the name technical glitches.

Similarly, the industrial areas of the city were also witnessing 10 to 12 hours unscheduled loadshedding. Citizen said that Karachi is currently experiencing rise in temperature and the unannounced loadshedding in their respective areas had increased their miseries as they were facing difficulties at homes as well as at workplaces. They said that rulers have failed to keep its promises and the power cuts are giving them tough time in hot weather.