LAHORE - PIA CEO Musharraf Rasool Cyan has congratulated newly-elected CBA President of Peoples Unity of PIA employees on Friday.

In his message, he said, "I congratulate Hidayatullah and his team over their success. I am looking forward to work with you for the welfare of your members".

The CEO further said, at this moment, I would like to reiterate that PIA turnaround remains the management's focus and committed pursuit.

"For sustainable PIA operations, there's is nothing more important than reducing and ultimately eliminating losses that have been burdening us for a long time. All employees working together and in synchrony will make it possible. The prosperity of employees is directly dependent upon the business performance of the airline and will remain so. Only well-treated customers will make PIA operations to grow," he said.

"I am sure together we can make the dream of progress and prosperity a reality that's within our reach," he said.

He further said, "Let me reiterate that safeguarding employees' rights is my mission and I'll never hesitate to share the fruits of success with them. To get to the point of a well regarded airline early, we will usher in an era of fair assignment of duties and workloads, performance based systems and rewards for those who contribute the best to PIA services and customers care. I am looking forward to having on board the staff CBA in these great efforts."