Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is in the process of quickly completing the formation of provincial chapters of the party and once this exercise completed, Parliamentary Board of the party would be constituted to award tickets for the upcoming general elections.

Central Information Secretary of PML-N Mushahid Ullah Khan informed that a meeting to finalise the office-bearers for Balochistan chapter is called today (Saturday) in Lahore while the party’s organisation at provincial level was already completed in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Once the exercise would be completed, the party’s office-bearers at the federal level would be discussed and finalised.

He hoped that the Punjab chapter and then the federal chapter of the party would be completed in a next few days and once the top party slots would be filled then the party’s top leadership would consider formation of the Parliamentary Board to award party tickets for provincial assemblies and National Assembly seats.

To a question about the constitution of Parliamentary Board, Mushahid Ullah Khan, who is also Federal Minister for Climate Change, said that it would be formed after finalising the top offices of the party at provincial level.

Though he did not give any specific date for the formation of Parliamentary Board, yet its formation is expected by the end of this month or early next month as the ruling PML-N would be completing its mandated constitutional term of five years on April 30.

To a question about the rumours of delay in elections on account of delay in formal notification of the delimitation of the constituencies, Mushahid Ullah Khan said that under the constitution elections could not be delayed on any pretext and the same should be held within 60 days from the date of completion of mandated term of the government.

He further said that all stakeholders wanted timely holding of general elections and saw no reason, whatsoever, to delay the polls.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahbaz Sharif after becoming the party head deferred the constitution of the Parliamentary Board on March 19 and decided to fill the top party slots first. These top positions include five senior vice presidents, central secretary general and finance secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The process of filling these slots would be announced soon as the general elections are around the corner and formation of the board could not be delayed any further. The whole exercise would need to be completed in the next couple of weeks.

Sources in the party informed The Nation that selection of people for the top slots would show how the new president would run party affairs.

They said the composition of the Parliamentary Board would also show Shehbaz’s grip on the party affairs.

The sources said there was a tacit divide in the party with a very strong group toeing the policies and narrative of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz while on the other hand some senior party leaders were of the view that instead of treading a confrontational course the party should avoid a direct clash with the state institutions.

They said that appointment of senior vice presidents, general secretary and other top office-bearers would show whether hawks would be calling the shots in the party or the doves would overpower them and dilute the aggressive and hard-hitting position taken by Nawaz and Maryam.

A senior party parliamentarian desiring not to be named said that so far Shehbaz Sharif was cautiously moving, as Nawaz and his daughter still seemed dominating the party.

He said that although Shehbaz was holding the top position in the party, all the meetings for the recently held Senate elections were chaired by Nawaz Sharif, who being the “Quaid for life” was still all-powerful figure in the PML-N and taking all key decisions.

Sources in the party said a very strong group within the party was directly working under Maryam Nawaz and taking directions from her, so the fresh appointments in the party’s top hierarchy would show whether the Maryam group would get some major share in the top positions or it would be sidelined by the new party chief.

They said that till the time Nawaz was playing an active role in politics in whatever position, it would be extremely difficult for Shehbaz to make any major impact on the functioning of the party and take the key decisions.

Shehbaz is in total disagreement with his elder brother on dealing with the judiciary and other state institutions, and he has so far failed to convince Nawaz of the utility of his point of view and persuade him to play humble.

Sources in the party said that the grip and command of Nawaz Sharif on the party affairs would remain intact until he himself delegate the control to his younger brother, who would stay obedient to his elder brother since it is a family tradition but more importantly Nawaz is considered indispensible for being the main crowd puller.

Political analysts said that with the title of “Quaid for life”, Nawaz Sharif would remain the most powerful person in the PML-N and Shehbaz would unlikely leave any major impact on the party - at least till the upcoming general elections.