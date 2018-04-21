Politics on power makes people suffer

Share:

Karachi/Islamabad - The federal government on Friday refused to supply gas to K-Electric until the payment of dues, as Sindh chief minister wrote another letter – loaded with accusations and threats – to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

“It seems that the PML-N government has decided to target the people of Sindh for categorically rejecting it in the polls, however, we cannot act as a silent spectator to this situation,” wrote CM Murad Ali Shah to the PM in his third letter on the issue of power shortage.

The electricity supply crisis has emerged from the stopping of gas supply to K-Electric by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) over non-payment of dues amounting to at least 70 billion rupees.

The power utility company, on its end, has been crippled by the non-payment of billions of rupees by different provincial and local government departments.

K-Electric produces and provides electricity to Karachi, and cut in its generation has reduced the overall power production – making the whole province to suffer from long hours of loadshedding.

The Sindh government now wants resumption of gas supply to K-Electric without making it pay the outstanding dues.

After a failed attempt to mediate between SSGC and K-Electric on Friday, Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Leghari said that no forward movement was possible until the power utility paid the outstanding Rs70-80 billion, or at least, agreed to a mechanism to make the payment.

He advised CM Murad to stop power theft and ask provincial departments to clear the dues of K-Electric, instead of hurling baseless accusations in front of TV cameras and threatening to stage a sit-in outside the PM House. “We won’t be blackmailed!”

He said that the dispute between the KE and SSGC had been on TV screens for quite some time and the prime minister had directed him for a prompt resolution of the crisis.

“Unfortunately, the KE had perhaps something else in mind and did not proceed as expected... it took the issue to a different direction. The government will take two steps forward in the interest of the people of Karachi but will not surrender to any blackmailing,” Laghari said.

The minister said that when common consumers were subjected to disconnection on non-payment of two-month bills then how it was possible that such a big consumer (K-Electric) did not pay such a huge sum for years and expect an uninterrupted gas supply. “The law has to be applied to all fairly and equitably,” he said.

But KE too has a valid excuse that it cannot pay SSGC unless it recovered dues from the Sindh government and the Karachi Water Board, the federal minister said. He said that the K-Electric had to make recoveries from the provincial departments and that had nothing to do with the federal government or its agencies.

Leghari asked the Sindh government to help in the recovery of KE dues against various provincial departments.

He said that the meeting asked the Petroleum Division, the SSGC, the government of Sindh and the K-Electric to sit down and settle their issues while the ministry of finance was also asked to assist these parties in reaching an agreement as early as possible so that the sufferings of the people could be ameliorated.

In reply to a query, Leghari said the principal amount payable by K-Electric to the SSGC was Rs13.7 billion but Rs60-70 billion were late payment surcharge (LPS) piled up on non-payment under the standard policy.

He said it was needed to be realised that the dispute was related to public money and had to be settled accordingly and future gas quantities would have to be supplied under a valid gas supply agreement (GSA).

“There has been no consumer who is given gas without an agreement. When such a requirement is there for consumers, the K-Electric could not be given a different treatment,” he said.

Responding to question as to why 650MW electricity from the national grid was being supplied to K-E without an agreement, the minister said the facility was being extended to the people of Karachi so that they did not suffer.

Asked about CM Sindh’s call for an all-party sit-in outside the PM Office, Leghari said: “The CM himself was part of negotiations between the KE and the SSGC, but the dramas now being played on TV screens are beyond our understanding.”

He added, “Instead of these dramas, Shah should activate police to control electricity theft by influential in Sindh and also made the water board pay KE dues.”

KE’s complaint

KE spokesman said on Friday that the power utility has been chasing the SSGC to sign GSA for supplying 190mmcfd in line with National Gas Allocation Policy but “the SSGC remains reluctant”.

The spokesman said, “The KE has and continues to pay monthly gas bills and remains committed to settling the outstanding principal amount of Rs13.7 billion. We have even provided 3-month security deposit that they had earlier demanded but, unfortunately, all this doesn’t seem to be enough for the SSGC.

“They insist on recovering sub-judice amounts to the tune of Rs60 billion related interest and LPS. The very basis of the calculation of these amounts is under question in a court of law so how this demand of SSGC is legitimate? How this is a valid pre-condition to sign GSA?”

Conspiracy claims

Addressing a programme ‘My Karachi Exhibition’ organised by KCCI at EXPO Centre, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the flourishing industrial units of Karachi were totally unacceptable to some people at the helm of affairs [in Islamabad].

“This is why they are resorting to prolonged loadshedding, just to force the industrialists to shift from Sindh [to Punjab],” he alleged. “Sindh-animosity” was very much visible from polices of the PML-N government,” he added.

“This is a part of your agenda to disappoint the industrialists operating in Karachi so that they shift their units from here,” he said, adding “they don’t know these industrialists are strong and resilient enough to survive in difficult situations”.

Murad went on to say that now they [PML-N] are using FIA to stop gas supply to KE so that the restored glories and industrial strength of Karachi fade away once again. “I know what game you are playing and why you are playing,” he said, and vowed “we will not let you succeed in your conspiracies”.

The chief minister said that “the people of Sindh have first right on the gas being produced from here –this is our constitutional right and we would get our right at any cost,” he said.

Letter to PM

On the other hand, chief minister Murad Ali Shah in his letter said that he was compelled to write to PM again as no heed was paid to his two previous letters and numerous phone calls.

He said the people of Sindh, particularly of Karachi, continue to cruelly be deprived of electricity. The only losers in the on-going blame game between K-Electric and SSGC are the residents of Pakistan’s largest city.

“I may emphasise again that the responsibility of resolving this issue lies with the Government of Pakistan (GOP), as it owns over 70 percent of SSGC and almost 25 percent of K-Electric,” he said, adding that both the regulators i.e. Nepra and Ogra are also federal entities.

He also said that when the Implementation Agreement was signed between the private party and GOP for privatisation of Karachi Electric Supply Corporation (KESC), Sindh government was kept out and was not a party to the said agreement.

Murad said that through that agreement, GOP guaranteed the payment of all outstanding liabilities payable to KESC, including those of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB). While, the Sindh government is paying the current dues of KW&SB on time, the payment of liabilities remains the responsibility of federal government as per contractual arrangements, he added.

He said the apathy and indifference being demonstrated by central government is not only adding to the miseries of the people but could also result in a law and order problem as various political parties and civil society organisations have threatened to agitate on the issue.

“It is apprehended that vested interests may take advantage of this situation by resorting to violence, thus threatening the peace in Karachi, which has been achieved through intense efforts of both the governments and through great sacrifices of our law enforcement agencies,” he said.

The chief minister further said that it is not only Karachi that is suffering due to indifference of the central government but also other areas of Sindh, which are experiencing electricity outages for an average of 16 hours a day and in some places up to 20 hours a day.

The people of Sindh are citizens of Pakistan and enjoy equal rights, and they “are not ready to tolerate” the blatant discrimination against them anymore, he warned.

Murad also warned that if no urgent remedial steps would be taken, “I will raise the issue strongly in the CCI and NEC meeting scheduled next week and will not participate in discussion on any other agenda item unless a decision is made on this issue to the satisfaction of the justified demand of people of Sindh”.

Politics on power makes people suffer