Share:

KARACHI - Police on Friday claimed to have arrested the prime suspect in the rape and murder of a minor girl belonging to Orangi Town area of the metropolis.

The accused, Faqir Muhammad was nominated in the FIR registered by the victim’s family and was absconding since the incident. Police sources said that the accused also confessed to the crime.

The other two nominees named in the FIR are already in police custody on physical remand, officials confirmed.

The accused is a neighbourer-cum-relative of the victim, who confessed that he committed the crime over personal enmity with the family of the deceased.

“Fazal Dad assisted me in kidnapping a girl. He took her away offering her for sweets and then I raped and killed her and then we both dumped her body,” the suspect revealed during initial course of interrogation. The police investigators have also found a missing shoe of the victim near from the abandon place from where the body of a minor was found.

Police officials said that they had found one piece of the shoe along with the body but the second one went on missing, however, the police also found the second shoe on the information provided by the already arrested suspects – Faqir Muhammad and Fazal Dad.

Police officials said that Faqir Muhammad and Fazal Dad also accused Rahim Buksh who is also a relative of a victim of being involved in the incident, however, the police investigators, they did not find concrete evidence about Buksh’s involvement in the incident.

Police investigators further said that they have also obtained the samples of the Faqir Muhammad for DNA profiling to probe a case.

The victim, a resident of Baloch Para in Orangi Town, went missing on Sunday, April 15, when she left home to play in the area as per routine. Her body was found from a garbage dump in MPR Colony in Manghopir.

Police recovered the minor’s decomposed body from a garbage dump on Monday evening after her family had lodged a complaint. Police raided and arrested two of the three suspects – Rahim and Fazal – named in the FIR, while the remaining suspect, Faqir Mohammad, managed to escape.

Those nominated in the FIR are relatives of the victim. “Unfortunately, these people (nominated suspects) are our relatives and they did it to avenge an old personal enmity,” the victim’s father narrated. “These killers should be hanged publicly,” he said.

The victim’s body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Her initial autopsy report confirmed that the minor was sexually abused before being strangled to death. The victim also bore torture marks on her body.

The police collected samples of the two arrested suspects, which have been sent to the laboratory for DNA testing.

A large number of people, including the family and relatives of the victim, held a protest over the incident while they were on their way to the MPR Colony graveyard to bury the minor girl.

The protest also took the life of a father of six children, who was believed to be affiliated with a political party, after the police and protesters clashed with each other.

Police took action against the protesters using teargas shells, charging the protesters with batons, aerial firing and allegedly straight firing on the protesters.

The police had also registered a case against over 150 miscreants including about a dozen belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for creating law and order situation during a protest.

The PTI leadership rushed to the spot and vowed to register the case against Sindh government for mishandling with the protesters.

On the other side, Sindh home minister visited the victim’s home and said that the PTI used instigate violence to gain political objective.