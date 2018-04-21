Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority PSQCA has offered its cooperation to China in forming standards to harmonize industrial standards in the region. According to officials, PSQCA Director General Abdul Aleem Memon during meeting with delegation of Chinese Standards said that as per demand of industry PSQCA is much interested and want Asian Standards to be harmonized as for China concerned.

"We want standards to be harmonization," he said. He offered to form committee to identify interested areas of both side to harmonize standards on home appliances should be work together in future for the area of standardization and certification.

Chinese team was headed by Ms Wang Li, Ms Liu Xin, Lee, Wang Binhou, Ms Xu Fang.

Memon said the international standardization ISO, IEC contribute significantly to strengthen accessibility aspects in the design of products, services, environments and facilities.

The PSQCA has formed technical committee for accessibility standards stakeholder groups which include organizations, governments and regulators, product designers and manufacturers faced with standardization requirements, and consumers.

"Standards plays an important role in quality control and he said Memorandum of Understanding on certification and standardization issue is under way," he said.

The PSQCA is National Standards Body (NSB) Member of ISO, IEC and OIML Has developed 22152 Standard Specifications generally harmonized with international/regional standards These include 9185 ISO standards adopted as Pakistan Standards, 6201 IEC standards adopted as Pakistan Standards, 6094 national standards developed 1128 Others Food Standards are aligned with Codex Alimentarius Commission. As per demand of industry PSQCA is much interested to Asian Standards to be harmonized as for China concerned. We want standards to be harmonization, he said.

Wang li Deputy Director General Department of Industry Standardization Administration China said China hoped that we are working all together with one road one belt the groundwork will be laid and a road map drawn up for future standardization initiatives with the involvement of the key stakeholders.

He said we are targeted in home appliances, and other standards work together and to harmonize, international standardization can be a powerful tool for strengthening accessibility in all these areas by setting the same standards around the world for accessible products, devices, services, environments and facilities.