LAHORE - To mark World Book & Copyright Day, the Punjab University Department of Information Management and PU Library jointly organized a seminar on “Role of Reading in Personality Development” at Al-Raazi Hall on Friday.

The event was attended by Chairperson Punjab Commission on Status of Women (PCSW), Dr. Fouzia Waqar, Principal Oriental College Prof Dr Muhammad Fakhar-ul-Noori, Chairperson Department of Information Management Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen, poet Rehman Faris, faculty members, librarians and a large number of students.

Addressing the seminar, the speakers stressed the government to take measures for promoting book reading and book loving culture in the country. These include giving subsidy on books, establishing more libraries etc.

Chairperson PCSW, Dr Fouzia Waqar speaking on the occasion said that the readings of book habits were reducing everyday in Pakistan while there were strong link between deep study and behaviors, emotions, feelings and awareness. She said reading habits produced positive thoughts which assured a healthy life.

Principal Orient College, Prof Dr Fakhar-ul-Haq Noori said that for getting knowledge teachers should be more habitual in book reading as compared to their students. He said that books were good trainers and nobody could deny their importance.

Chairperson Department of Information Management, Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen said that one could feel relaxation after reading literature, novels etc.

She said that we knew about hidden aspects of society through book reading. She said that in this era our school have not any book reading corner and behavior of librarians at colleges were the main causes of not promoting reading culture.

Poet Rehman Faris said that the books were most important tool in character building and the parents, schools, colleges and universities should play their role for promoting reading habits. He said that government should reduce prices of books so that students could buy reading material from their own pockets. He said that there were no substitute of books and we must exchange books as gifts.

Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani said that a person who did not love books could not evolve in life and students should also read books other than curriculum. He also shed light on book lover award and PU book club activities.

Later the book lovers award 2018 were presented to Adeeba Akram, Ayesha Ahmad, Mehrooz Ahmad Khan, Choudhary Muhammad Suleman Abid, Mujahid Hussain, Qaddafi Ahmad, Sahabzada Saood-ul-Hassan, Sajid Hassan, Shoaib Ahmad and Waleed Ahmad.