ISLAMABAD - Former chairman Senate and Pakistan People’s Party Senator Raza Rabbani Friday expressed his serious concerns over the change in the name of new Islamabad airport while removing the name of slain PPP leader Benazir Bhutto, urging the government to withdraw its decision.

Calling the decision as “petty act”, Raza Rabbani in a letter written to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the national print media had recently carried a statement of Advisor to PM on Aviation confirming that “Benazir Bhutto International Airport will henceforth at its new premises be called, Islamabad International Airport”. He said that he was sure that some civilian bureaucrats in the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) are behind this move. The government is set to shift the Benazir Bhutto International Airport to its new premises on May 3 with its new name “Islamabad International Airport.”

“This is an unfortunate reflection on how we honour our civilian national heroes,” Rabbani said in the letter, adding that Shaheed Mohartama Benazir Bhutto was a valiant fighter in the struggle for democracy, rule of law and the supremacy of Constitution. “She freed this country from the shackles of Zia’s martial law and finally was assassinated in the streets of Rawalpindi, crusading against terrorism and extremism.”

Rabbani further said that in the memory of her assassination, the Islamabad airport was renamed Benazir Bhutto International Airport. “This is not uncommon, I am sure you will recall that Idlewild International Airport, New York, USA was renamed as John F. Kennedy (JKF) International Airport after his assassination in Dallas Texas,” he said. He reminded that a large number of airports throughout the world bore the names of prominent international personalities.

“I am given to understand that the move of renaming the said airport was at the behest of certain civil bureaucrats in the Civil Aviation Authority. This petty act will not subtract from Shaheed Mohatarma’s place in history but is a sad reflection on us as a nation and more particularly on your government,” said Rabbani. He further said that keeping in view of the fact that naming of important national buildings and monuments with the name of the civilian leadership was already far and few. Rabbani in the end called upon the Prime Minister to withdraw this “uncalled for and inappropriate decision.”