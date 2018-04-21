Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Friday, making weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level.

In Lahore, overcast conditions, winds and scattered drizzle caused decrease in the mercury level, making weather pleasant during the day and at nighttime. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 27 degree Celsius and 20C respectively. The rains, though light, added to the woes of motorists and pedestrians as rainwater inundated on portions of roads and roadsides. Frequent traffic jams were witnessed on important city roads due to inundated rainwater and slippery conditions. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were reported from various parts of Lahore. According to the experts, westerly wave is still affecting northern parts of the country and likely to move eastward during next 12 hours. Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather for Lahore during the next couple of days.

Met office has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.