KARACHI - Opposition parties Friday continued protest in the provincial assembly with PML-F lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Abbasi once again engaging in a verbal brawl with the Minister for Industries Manzoor Wasan and MQM-P defector Saifuddin Khalid staging a sit-in in front of the dice of the speaker over acute water shortage in Orangi Town area.

The treasury benches and Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj were not deterred by the protest and passed four bills pertaining to workers welfare from the house with a majority vote.

The assembly proceedings which as usual began late from the scheduled timings, continued peacefully until the PML-F lawmaker raised her query on a call attention notice pertaining to fake employees being deployed in Town Committee Kotdiji. The lawmaker asked the Local Bodies Minister Jam Khan Shoro as to why 192 fake employees were recruited in the Khairpur district and demanded of the NAB authorities to initiate probe into the case.

She further alleged that despite ban from the ECP, the local department had issued funds to the town committee.

Minister Jam Khan Shoro, however, refuted both claims from the lawmaker and said that there was a ban on recruitment in the province since 2013 and no new recruitments are made since then.

The Minister for Industries Manzoor Wasan who had a verbal brawl a day before with the lawmaker once again alleged the PML-F lawmaker of doing what MQM-London once did.

The PML-F lawmaker pointed as to why a lawmaker was interfering in her query with the local bodies minister, on which Wasan said that he was only speaking truth and nothing else.

“PML-F wants to spread terrorism like MQM-London,” the minister said who also blamed the party for land grabbing and extortion in last sitting of the assembly.

The interference from the minister infuriated PML-F lawmakers who raised slogans against the minister and later stood on their seats and said that they would not allow the proceedings to continue with this behavior and would rid the Sindh province from PPP in upcoming polls.

Wasan continued to taunt the PML-F lawmakers and said that an inquiry should also be made as to who carried out the illegal recruitments in past.

The speaker warned of strict action against the members standing on their seats and said that he would not tolerate anyone violating the sanctity of the house.

The protest of the opposition continued when the MQM-P defector turned PSP lawmaker Saifuddin Khalid announced to raise the funds for water tankers in his constituency, which is facing acute water shortage for last six years, and staged sit-in in the house even after the proceedings are adjourned.

Raising query over a call attention notice, he said that his constituency is facing acute water shortage and people even do not have water for basic necessities. “I will not leave unless amount for 100 tankers is collected from this house,” he said and also collected an amount of Rs 25000 from both treasury and opposition benches.

The lawmaker said that it has been over 6 years since his constituency is facing water shortage. In his response the local bodies minister said that the entire province is suffering from water shortage due to federal government policies and the lawmaker is only trying to create a drama over the issue.

This infuriated other lawmakers also who joined the protest in front of the speaker’s dice and tore the copies of agenda in the house.

The treasury benches were not deterred from the protest and successfully completed the agenda of the house including passage of four bills. The bills that were passed from the house included Sindh Employees Social Security (Amendment) Bill, 2018; Sindh Employees Old-Age Benefits (Amendment) Bill, 2018; Sindh Minimum Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and Sindh Workers Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

The PSP lawmaker Saifuddin Khalid along with his other party members continued protest even after the proceedings were adjourned for Monday and the lights of the house were switched off. The secretary of the provincial assembly also tried to woo the lawmaker but he refused to go unless given 100 tankers for the people of Orangi Town.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj said that he would not bow down in front of such acts from the lawmakers and no one was allowed to stay in the house after the proceedings were concluded. “I will take action against Saifuddin Khalid if he did not come out from the house under ECP rules,” he warned.