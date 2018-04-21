Share:

islamabad-Advisor to the Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan hosted a farewell luncheon in the honour of the outgoing Federal Secretary for Aviation Sqn Ldr (Retd) Muhammad Irfan Elahi here on Friday.

Acting DG CAA along with other senior officials of the PIA and Aviation Division were also present on the occasion, said a press release here. Addressing the farewell luncheon, Sardar Mahtab paid tributes to the outgoing Federal Secretary and said that he thoroughly performed his duties and responsibilities with commitment adding that the services rendered by him would be long remembered.

He said that the way outgoing secretary guided and encouraged the subordinates was highly praise worthy. During his farewell address, Muhammad Irfan Elahi said that the period he spent in Aviation Division was the best period of his service and he was proud of it. He asked the officers to work hard with full devotion in order to maintain the standards of the department. The Advisor while acknowledging his valuable contribution also wished him success in his future endeavours.