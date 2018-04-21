Share:

ISLAMABAD:- President Mamnoon Hussain has summoned fresh session of the Upper House of the Parliament on April 27. According to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat, the President has summoned fresh session of the Senate on Friday, April 27 at 6:30 pm. This will be a budget session and the Upper House will give its recommendations to the National Assembly on the finance bill for the fiscal year 2018-19. The Senate has only recommendatory role on the money bill as National Assembly has to pass or reject it.–STAFF REPORTER