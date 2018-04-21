Share:

LONDON : A delegation of Royal Dutch Shell, led by its Chief Executive Officer Ben Van Beurden, on Friday called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in London and discussed further investment interest in Pakistan. The meeting was extremely cordial where Shell’s interests in Pakistan were discussed.

The development of Pakistan's energy sector and in particular the development of Pakistan's natural gas and LNG was acknowledged by the CEO of Shell. Chief Executive Royal Dutch Shell informed the PM about Shell's interest in the LNG & renewable energy sectors of Pakistan as well as investments in the more traditional fuels marketing landscape. The PM was appreciative of Shell’s role in the downstream sector of the country and said he was looking forward to Shell's investment in LNG & renewables.

Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, and Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, were also present during the meeting.